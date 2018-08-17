  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMWhistleblower
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robber, Bank Robbery, FBI, Huntington Bank, Local TV, New Brighton, New Brighton Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI officials in Pittsburgh are searching for a man who robbed a New Brighton bank.

The robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Friday at the Huntington Bank on 3rd Avenue in New Brighton. The FBI says that the unidentified black male handed the teller a note demanding money and left the bank on foot.

47c981c5ad98491d9abef08c93832130 FBI Searching For New Brighton Bank Robber

Photo Credit: KDKA

The suspect is identified as a black male in his mid-30’s with a beard, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants, and glasses.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s