Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI officials in Pittsburgh are searching for a man who robbed a New Brighton bank.

The robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Friday at the Huntington Bank on 3rd Avenue in New Brighton. The FBI says that the unidentified black male handed the teller a note demanding money and left the bank on foot.

The suspect is identified as a black male in his mid-30’s with a beard, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants, and glasses.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.