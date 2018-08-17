Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — A young woman was fatally shot by her grandfather in Ohio late Wednesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were sent to a home just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive woman, later identified as 19-year-old Jordan C.V. Williams, lying in the front yard of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers believed there was still an active shooter inside the home, so they dragged the victim away from the window and took cover behind a parked vehicle to render aid.

Williams was taken to a local medical center, where she was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, officers discovered that Williams lived at the home where the shooting happened with her 72-year-old grandfather.

Police say Williams didn’t have her keys, so she tried to wake her grandfather up by knocking on his bedroom window. Her grandfather apparently didn’t realize who was knocking and fired a shot through the window, striking his granddaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.