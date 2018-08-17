Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – The judge presiding over the fraud trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort says he won’t release the names of jurors at the trial’s conclusion because he fears for their safety and because he himself has received threats.

A coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a motion requesting the names of jurors after the trial, as well as access to sealed transcripts of bench conferences that have occurred during the three-week trial.

Jury lists are presumed to be public unless a judge articulates a reason for keeping them secret.

Judge T.S. Eliis III said during a hearing Friday afternoon he is concerned for the “peace and safety of the jurors.”

He said that he personally has received threats and is currently under the protection of U.S. marshals. He declined to delve into specifics, but said he’s been taken aback by the level of interest in the trial.

Ellis previously said he had already planned to unseal all materials “save one exception” after the trial ended.

The jury began its second day of deliberations Friday.

Prosecutors say Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income from the IRS, money he made advising politicians in Ukraine. When the Ukrainian money dried up, they say he lied on loan applications to maintain his cash flow.

Defense lawyers say the government failed to prove its case.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is calling Manafort a “very good person” as the jury deliberates.

Trump said Friday at the White House that it was “a very sad day for our country.” He said Manafort “worked for me for a very short period of time,” but added “I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”

