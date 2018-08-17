Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Another day of rainy weather means more reports of flooding around the area.

KDKA’s Jon Burnett says showers will continue to pop up through Friday night.

“In terms of risk for severe weather, there’s only a marginal chance today, and that’s for flooding, which we could still see instances of as we head into the evening,” he said.

Several instances were reported in Washington County.

According to PennDOT’s 511 Twitter page, traffic disruptions were reported late Friday afternoon due to rising waters along the eastbound side of Interstate 70 at Mile Post 21.

The water has since receded.

Flooding on I-70 eastbound between Mile Post: 21.0 and Mile Post: 21.5. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) August 17, 2018

Flooding was also reported on West Chestnut Street near the Washington Crown Center Mall.

Burnett says with showers and isolated storms in the forecast for Saturday, flooding continues to be a possibility.

“Still could cause flooding problems, the ground is just so saturated,” he said.

The wet weather will clear out Sunday, but the sunshine will be short-lived with rain moving back in on Tuesday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.