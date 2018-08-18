Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

THACKERVILLE, OKLAHOMA (KDKA) – Concert goers waiting for The Backstreet Boys were injured when a temporary wall collapsed.

According to KWTV, emergency crews responded to the WinStar Casino when a temporary wall collapsed.

The Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees were scheduled to perform at the casino. Member of the Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson, posted a tweet regarding the accident.

Hey folks! Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed thru here in Thackerville, OK. Emergency crews are on the seen as tent calapsed and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production. Status of show TBD. ✌🏻❤️ — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 18, 2018

A spokesperson with Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department did confirm the collapsed wall but did not release the number of patients or their conditions. The WinStar Casino did post to twitter that the show will still proceed.

Hi, Lauren. As of right now, the show will go on rain or shine. Our team is keeping an eye on the weather throughout the evening and will let ticket holders know of any changes via our social media channels. — WinStar World Casino and Resort (@WinStarWorld) August 18, 2018

Emergency personnel had to use a forklift to remove the metal sign from on top of people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #okwx #WinStarCasino #BackstreetBoys pic.twitter.com/jOcR18sffa — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

Current scene at #WinStarWorldCasino. My stomach is in knots. A pavillion collapsed in front of us on people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #BSB #okwx pic.twitter.com/7Km54rfbg7 — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

The number of injured fans and their conditions have yet to be released by police.

