THACKERVILLE, OKLAHOMA (KDKA) – Concert goers waiting for The Backstreet Boys were injured when a temporary wall collapsed.

According to KWTV, emergency crews responded to the WinStar Casino when a temporary wall collapsed.

The Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees were scheduled to perform at the casino. Member of the Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson, posted a tweet regarding the accident.

A spokesperson with Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department did confirm the collapsed wall but did not release the number of patients or their conditions. The WinStar Casino did post to twitter that the show will still proceed.

The number of injured fans and their conditions have yet to be released by police.

