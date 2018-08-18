Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Caridnal Donald Wuerl has canceled his scheduled appearance at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland.
According to the Irish Times, the Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wuerl has canceled his trip to Dublin, Ireland where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address. The Cardinal was preparing to deliver the address named “The Welfare of the Family is Decisive for the Future of the World.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School Board Of Directors To Discuss Removing Wuerl’s Name
- ‘I Met With Every Victim’: Cardinal Wuerl Addresses Claims Of Inaction In Grand Jury Report
- Petition Seeks To Remove Cardinal Wuerl’s Name From North Catholic H.S.
- Cardinal Wuerl, Bishop Zubik Under Fire In Grand Jury Report
- 301 ‘Predator Priests’ Named In Pa. Grand Jury Sex Abuse Report: ‘They Were Raping Little Boys & Girls’
The World Meeting of Families is held every three years, according to their website. The event aims to bring together families together from around the world together.
Cardinal Wuerl has been heavily criticized recently for the way he handled child sex abuse scandals in Pennsylvania.