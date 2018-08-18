Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Caridnal Donald Wuerl has canceled his scheduled appearance at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the Irish Times, the Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wuerl has canceled his trip to Dublin, Ireland where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address. The Cardinal was preparing to deliver the address named “The Welfare of the Family is Decisive for the Future of the World.”

The World Meeting of Families is held every three years, according to their website. The event aims to bring together families together from around the world together.

Cardinal Wuerl has been heavily criticized recently for the way he handled child sex abuse scandals in Pennsylvania.