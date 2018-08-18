  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was injured during a shooting at a Pittsburgh nightclub early Saturday morning.

An unidentified male was shot in the leg at Club Taboo in the East Hills neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jason Lawson in Penn Hills after the shooting. Lawson is being charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

