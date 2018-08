NDOI ISLAND, FIJI (CBS SF) – A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey.

It struck at about 5:37 p.m. PST.

The quake was centered about 281 kilometers NNE of Ndoi Island at the remarkable depth of 559.6 kilometers.

So far, there is no information on damages, or injuries.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said no tsunami was expected, perhaps considering the quake’s depth.