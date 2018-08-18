  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Kiya Tomlin's Designs, Local TV

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t the only one in his family that has tailgates outside his job.

kiya tomlin store Kiya Tomlin Opens New Boutique In Etna

Photo credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

His wife, Kiya Tomlin, hosted a tailgate outside her re-located store opening on Saturday for its grand Opening.

kiya tomlin store2 Kiya Tomlin Opens New Boutique In Etna

Photo credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

Kiya Tomlin closed her factory in Homewood and the store in East Liberty and is now doing everything out of one space on Butler Street in Etna. Mrs. Tomlin designs, manufactures and retails her designer clothing right from this building.

