ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t the only one in his family that has tailgates outside his job.

His wife, Kiya Tomlin, hosted a tailgate outside her re-located store opening on Saturday for its grand Opening.

Kiya Tomlin closed her factory in Homewood and the store in East Liberty and is now doing everything out of one space on Butler Street in Etna. Mrs. Tomlin designs, manufactures and retails her designer clothing right from this building.