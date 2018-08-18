Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in New Castle are investigating a shooting near Taggart Stadium on Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the football stadium during a youth football game. The New Castle City Police Department said in a press release that the shooting involved adult males and was not directly related to the game. No injuries have been reported.

“While any shooting incidents are unacceptable, a shooting near a stadium where there are kids playing sports with family and friends in attendance is extremely reprehensible,” said police in a press release.

The stadium is owned by the New Castle Area School District who reported that the football game was not one of their events.

The News Castle Police Department urge anyone with information to call 724-656-9300 or leave a tip online their website.

