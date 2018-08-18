Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is a traffic alert for people planning to use the Parkway East this weekend, and PennDot issued a restrictions update on Saturday morning.

The mainline Parkway East (eastbound I-376) will be reduced to a single-lane beginning approximately 90 minutes after the end of the fireworks display following the Pirates game on Saturday. Also, when the post-fireworks restrictions go into effect, all the ramps to the Parkway East from downtown will close.

PennDOT updated the schedule Saturday morning, saying the ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the Parkway East will reopen to traffic approximately 30 minutes prior to the completion of the Pirates game on Sunday as will the ramp carrying traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge, Stanwix Street, Market Street and Wood Street along Fort Pitt Boulevard to the Parkway East.

The two ramps merge together before merging with the Parkway East, and ramp traffic will be placed in a stop condition prior to the merger. Motorists can expect heavy delays and should consider taking Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, instead, even though it narrows to a single lane at the Liberty Bridge.

Spokesman Steve Cowan says PennDOT is also already planning major work for next weekend despite the Steelers game against the Titans at Heinz Field.

“It’s going to be impactful no matter what weekend we work,” he said. “We’re going to impact fans of some sporting events.”