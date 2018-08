Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire in Sewickley on Saturday evening.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. at a residential structure in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.

Sewickley: 2-alarm residential structure fire – 800 block of Hopkins Street. No reported injuries at this time. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 19, 2018

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details