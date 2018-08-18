  • KDKA TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a second skunk in three weeks has tested positive for rabies in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown, and like the earlier case the animal came into contact with at least one dog.

Officials say the skunk was picked up Wednesday about a half-mile southeast of where a rabid skunk was picked up after contact with two dogs July 30.

City spokesman Mike Moore says the dogs may now be subject to quarantine, depending on whether their rabies vaccinations are up to date and according to state agriculture department protocols.

Residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy.

Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and such exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated.

