PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a man who fell asleep behind the wheel of his car Friday night.

City of Duquesne Police arrested a 21-year-old man who was sleeping in his car that was at a traffic light blocking the intersection of Route 837 and Center Street in Duquesne. Police approached the vehicle after the traffic light turned green and the car did not move and found the male sleeping behind the wheel.

According to the Facebook post, officers noticed a jar of marijuana in the car, a digital scale, bag of crack cocaine and hundreds of dollars.

The unidentified male is now facing charges of driving under the influence and drug law violations.

