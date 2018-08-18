Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Rep. Ed Gainey hosted a back-to-school giveaway for students on Saturday.

The event was for children in grades K through 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Destiny International Ministry on Lemington Avenue.

“The back-to-school giveaway is an event I look forward to every year,” Gainey said. “A new school year provides students an opportunity to take on new challenges, and I enjoy playing a role in helping them grow. Our students truly are our future, and we must do everything we can to help them reach their greatest potential.”

Each student in attendance got a backpack and supplies for the school year as well as information on state programs for kids, safety information, music and food.