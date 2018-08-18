  • KDKA TV

FORT BEND, TEXAS (KDKA) – A Texas sheriff’s department purchased a new police vehicle with money that they seized from drug busts.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff Department posted to social media to display the new Ford Mustang GT. The new police car features a decal that says, “This Car was Purchased by Drug Dealers.”

The sheriff’s department plans on using the new car at recruitment events and at schools.

