FORT BEND, TEXAS (KDKA) – A Texas sheriff’s department purchased a new police vehicle with money that they seized from drug busts.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff Department posted to social media to display the new Ford Mustang GT. The new police car features a decal that says, “This Car was Purchased by Drug Dealers.”

We’re proud of how our new wheels turned out! Be watching for it at schools and recruiting events. 100% funded with drug seizure money. Special thanks to Legacy Ford, On Site Decals, Federal Signal, and Fleet Safety. pic.twitter.com/BMfxIWK38C — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 16, 2018

The sheriff’s department plans on using the new car at recruitment events and at schools.

