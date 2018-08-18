  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carrick House Fire, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people jumped for their lives from a burning home before it became engulfed by flames early Saturday morning.

A three-alarm fire in Carrick forced two people to jump for their lives from a second-story window. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street in Carrick.

After firefighters arrive, the house was engulfed in flames and spread to a neighbor’s home.

One person was transported to the hospital and it was feared one or two more were trapped inside.

Stay with KDKA.com, which is working to get more details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s