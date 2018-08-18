Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people jumped for their lives from a burning home before it became engulfed by flames early Saturday morning.

A three-alarm fire in Carrick forced two people to jump for their lives from a second-story window. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street in Carrick.

After firefighters arrive, the house was engulfed in flames and spread to a neighbor’s home.

One person was transported to the hospital and it was feared one or two more were trapped inside.

