PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured when she jumped from a burning home before it became engulfed by flames early Saturday morning.

A three-alarm fire in Carrick forced the victim to jump from a second-story window. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street in Carrick.

carrick fire3 Woman Injured Jumping From Burning Home In Carrick

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

After firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed by flames and spread to a neighbor’s home.

carrick4 Woman Injured Jumping From Burning Home In Carrick

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg.

Sgt. Vollberg also said there are no known fatalities despite earlier reports of unaccounted for residents of the house.

