PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured when she jumped from a burning home before it became engulfed by flames early Saturday morning.

A three-alarm fire in Carrick forced the victim to jump from a second-story window. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street in Carrick.

After firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed by flames and spread to a neighbor’s home.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg.

Sgt. Vollberg also said there are no known fatalities despite earlier reports of unaccounted for residents of the house.