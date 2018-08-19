  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – The Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in next year’s Little League Classic.

The game will be held at Bowman Field on Aug. 18, 2019. The Cubs and Pirates will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day.

Pirates To Return To Williamsport For 2019 Little League Classic

A general view as the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals in the inaugural MLB Little League Classic at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on August 20, 2017 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The matchup was announced Sunday night during the Mets-Phillies game in Williamsport. It will once again be part of ESPN’s Sunday night schedule.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Little League Classic “has been a fun summer highlight for baseball the past two years.”

Bowman Field, home of the Phillies’ team in the Class A New York-Penn League, is about five miles from the site of the Little League World Series. It’s the second-oldest minor league ballpark in the U.S.

