NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of firing shots near a youth football game in New Castle on Saturday.

New Castle Police say an individual was standing outside Taggart Stadium on Saturday afternoon watching a youth football game through the fence.

Forty-year-old Marc Taylor then allegedly drove down Dushane Street and fired several shots toward the individual. No one was injured.

Police were able to identify Taylor as the shooter through multiple interviews, calls and tips. During their investigation, they found the shooting was in connection to an ongoing feud between Taylor and the individual.

Taylor is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is also facing 150 counts of recklessly endangering another person — one count for each of the players and coaches for each team at the field.

Police say Taylor is not yet in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (724) 656-9300 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.

New Castle Police also say they are still interviewing witnesses and they ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (724) 656-3588.