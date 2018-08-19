  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Nation is so dedicated even a practice draws thousands of fans to Heinz Field.

The team gave them a season preview with an open practice after the second annual Family Fest on Sunday.

“It’s exciting to see all the fans, get to look at some players and watch practice,” one fan said. “We love game day. We yell and scream. Our neighbors are like, we can hear y’all. It’s just exciting.”

steelers family fest Steelers Family Fest, Open Practice Draws Thousands Of Fans

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Family Fest captured the unparalleled fan dedication, proving the Steelers Nation extends way beyond the Steel City.

“We’re from Omaha, Nebraska, and we flew in specifically for this event,” Shannon Mullen said.

“I’ve always wanted to come for a game and I will eventually, but we wanted to get out for a weekend and we flew all the way here just to see it,” Tom Mullen said.

“The kids are having fun, just running around and just absorbing it all in. Just being down here is an experience,” Natalee Colby said.

It was an evening for fans to gear up for a season unlike any other in Pittsburgh.

