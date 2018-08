Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A SWAT situation partially shut down a Sheraden road Sunday night.

Reports of the incident began coming in around 9:30 p.m.

The incident was happening on Chartiers Avenue near Universal Street.

Police had Chartiers Avenue blocked off at Allendale Street.

Ambulances and a SWAT truck could be seen at the scene.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details