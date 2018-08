Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCDONALD (KDKA) — A teenager died early Sunday morning after an ATV crash in McDonald.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 13-year-old Cody Stickley sustained fatal injuries in an ATV accident in the 200 block of Kelso Road.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

