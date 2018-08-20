Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — It’s that time of year, back-to-school time, and Pittsburgh-area volunteers are helping to make sure students are prepared.

The Best of the Batch Foundation is giving out 2,800 “batch packs” this year, stuffed with school supplies.

That’s almost double the number of bags they filled last year.

With the help of Walmart, the volunteers have also filled bags with supplies for teachers.

Each one contains almost $300 worth of supplies.

“It’s important because we know a lot of parents just don’t have the supplies needed… to be able to go to into the stores and buy those supplies,” said Charlie Batch, of the Best of the Batch Foundation. “But, also, it’s our thank you to the teachers as well, because as we give teachers bags out, we know a lot of teachers are going into their own pockets and having to spend their own personal money and have to supply these students with some of the necessary supplies they need throughout the school year. So, it’s just our small token as we say thank you to everyone.”

The “batch packs” are set to be distributed to students and teachers in the coming weeks.