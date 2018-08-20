  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been sentenced to seven to 15 years in a shooting death in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights section two years ago.

Thirty-five-year-old Julius Stackhouse pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms count Monday.

julius stackhouse Man Pleads Guilty In Crafton Heights Shooting, Sentenced To 7 15 Years

(Source: Allegheny County)

He was originally charged with homicide and conspiracy in the death of 25-year-old Domanek Cabbagestalk, who was found shot on a front porch in August 2016 and died several days later.

Investigators said the two had an argument outside an apartment, and after the victim allegedly hit a woman who has a child with Stackhouse, the defendant emerged with a gun and fired several shots.

