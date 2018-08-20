  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “messiest game show on TV” is hitting the road and coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” first ran from 1986 to 1993, and the network revived the show in June, following previous revivals “Super Sloppy Double Dare,” “Family Double Dare” and “Double Dare 2000.”

A “Double Dare Live!” tour will launch in October, bringing a live version of the show to cities across the country.

Former host Marc Summers will join the tour, and audience members may get chosen to to answer trivia questions, completely physical stunts and run the show’s obstacle course.

double dare Nickelodeons Double Dare Live Tour Bringing Game Show To Pittsburgh

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 22: Youtube personality Josh Killacky experiences the Double Dare obstacle course at Nickelodeon’s booth at 2018 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 22, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

The tour will be at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ticket buyers over the age of 18 will be able to register for a chance to participate on stage. Applications will be accepted starting Oct. 1.

For more information, visit doubledarelivetour.com.

