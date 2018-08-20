Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police say someone driving a stolen vehicle jumped out and ran Sunday night, leaving the vehicle to roll into a police car.

A City of Duquesne Police officer was driving down Grant Avenue around 8:20 p.m. when he passed a black Mercury Mariner. The officer noticed the driver appeared to be impaired.

Police say as soon as the police car passed the Mariner, the driver took off into an alley. The officer then turned around and began to search for the Mariner.

The officer spotted the vehicle near the Polish Hill Ball field. As the officer approached, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

The vehicle, however, was still in gear and it rolled backwards, striking the rear passenger side of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer’s vehicle sustained some damage, but police say the situation could have been worse because the Mariner had been rolling in the direction of a house.

Police later learned that the Mariner had been stolen from the Kennywood parking lot.

Duquesne Police ask anyone who can identify the driver to call 911 or reach out via Facebook.