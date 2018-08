Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) – A little girl has a dream of one day becoming a police officer.

But, at just 6 years old, she has some time before she takes the oath to serve and protect.

So instead, she decided to help out her local department.

This weekend, Kaley held a bake sale. She sold more than 1,000 cookies, which she baked with help from her grandmother.

The soon-to-be first grader in the Highlands School District raised $856 in a matter of just a couple hours.

That money was donated to the Harrison Township Police Department.

Kaley’s hope is that she can raise enough money to help the department buy a K-9 to come into schools.

She also had a lemonade stand in July and donated $100 to the department. She said it wasn’t enough and wanted to do more.