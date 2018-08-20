  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Heather Abraham
NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) – A little girl has a dream of one day becoming a police officer.

But, at just 6 years old, she has some time before she takes the oath to serve and protect.

So instead, she decided to help out her local department.

kaley police fundraiser Girl, 6, Raises Nearly $1K, Hopes To Help Harrison Twp. Police Buy K 9

(Photo Credit: Jamie Bastine)

 

This weekend, Kaley held a bake sale. She sold more than 1,000 cookies, which she baked with help from her grandmother.

The soon-to-be first grader in the Highlands School District raised $856 in a matter of just a couple hours.

That money was donated to the Harrison Township Police Department.

Kaley’s hope is that she can raise enough money to help the department buy a K-9 to come into schools.

She also had a lemonade stand in July and donated $100 to the department. She said it wasn’t enough and wanted to do more.

  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:59 AM

    Very cool. Getting involved in the community at such an early age…kudos to her and her family.

