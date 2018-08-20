  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Berryhill Road, Indiana Township, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An ongoing dispute between neighbors ended with a shooting early Monday morning.

It happened on BerryHill Road in Indiana Township.

Police say the altercation happened between a man driving a white box truck and another man, driving an orange Toyota pickup truck.

Police say the man in the pickup truck shot the man in the box truck. Police also say they recovered the gun and a crowbar on scene. The man who fired the gun was hit in the arm with the other man’s crowbar, according to police.

indiana township shooting Ongoing Neighbor Dispute Leads To Indiana Twp. Shooting

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

Family members of one of the victims tell KDKA that this dispute has gone on for quite some time and the one family “acts like they own the street.”

The gunshot victim is at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The man hit in the arm with the crowbar is expected to make a full recovery.

The names of the two men involved have not yet been released.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

