INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An ongoing dispute between neighbors ended with a shooting early Monday morning.

It happened on BerryHill Road in Indiana Township.

Police say the altercation happened between a man driving a white box truck and another man, driving an orange Toyota pickup truck.

Police say the man in the pickup truck shot the man in the box truck. Police also say they recovered the gun and a crowbar on scene. The man who fired the gun was hit in the arm with the other man’s crowbar, according to police.

Family members of one of the victims tell KDKA that this dispute has gone on for quite some time and the one family “acts like they own the street.”

The gunshot victim is at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Here’s a look at the scene here on BerryHill Road in Indiana Twp. Two groups of people stand a few houses apart, very upset about this shooting. We are waiting to hear from the police chief @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RA5eb5ZM4b — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) August 20, 2018

The man hit in the arm with the crowbar is expected to make a full recovery.

The names of the two men involved have not yet been released.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.