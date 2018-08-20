Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who spent nearly three decades behind bars on a rape conviction is now back in jail after being accused of child molestation on the same day he was released from jail.

John Kunco was back in Westmoreland County on Monday, in handcuffs after a judge revoked his bond due to new allegations that have surfaced.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti: “Mr. Kunco, anything to say about these charges? Anything at all? You’re heading back inside, do you have anything to say about this?”

Kunco had no comment.

The 53-year-old was awaiting a new trial on charges he violently raped a New Kensington woman in 1990.

Kunco’s sentence was vacated in May after a judge determined the evidence used to convict him was unreliable.

Awaiting his retrial, released on $10,000 unsecured bond, and welcomed by his family when he walked out of the Westmoreland County Jail having spent 28 years behind bars, Kunco had said he was ready to get on with his life.

However, investigators say Kunco allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in McKees Rocks shortly after his release.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani granted county prosecutors’ request that Kunco’s bond be revoked.

He turned himself into the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department on Monday afternoon.

Kunco will now remain in jail pending the outcome of his upcoming retrial on the 1990 rape charges.