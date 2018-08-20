Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VATICAN CITY (KDKA/AP) – Pope Francis has issued a letter to Catholics around the world condemning the “crime” of priestly sexual abuse and cover-up and demanding accountability, in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.

Francis begged forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be involved in any effort to root out abuse and cover-up. He blasted the self-referential clerical culture that has been blamed for the abuse crisis, with church leaders more concerned for their reputation than the safety of children.

Francis wrote: “We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.”

The Vatican issued the letter Monday, ahead of Francis’ trip this weekend to Ireland that is expected to be dominated by the abuse crisis.

In Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik has come under fire and there have been calls for his resignation.

Priests at every parish in the diocese read a letter from the bishop during Mass this weekend.

In the letter, Bishop Zubik emphasized how they’ve made drastic improvements over the past 30 years. He also said there is no priest or deacon in active ministry with a credible allegation against him.

The letter included an apology and emphasized all the improvements they are making and continue to make.

“We cannot bury our heads in the sand. There were instances in the past when the church acted in ways that did not respond effectively to victims. Swift and firm responses to allegations should have started long before they did. For that, I also express profound regret,” Zubik said.

Zubik said a vetting system for future priests is different now. They have ways to survey a potential priest, which evaluates them emotionally and mentally. They will not allow anyone into the priesthood if he appears or seems unable to commit to a healthy and celibate lifestyle.

