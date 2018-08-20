SEVERE WEATHER:More Thunderstorms, Showers Expected Across Area
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chris Archer has left his start with left leg discomfort.

Archer was removed after four innings Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. It was his fourth start since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade July 31.

chris archer 1020274356 Pirates Chris Archer Appears To Injure Leg, Leaves Game Against Braves

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Archer appeared to be injured while batting in the third inning. He fell as he attempted to check his swing while striking out against Bryse Wilson, who was making his major league debut.

Manager Clint Hurdle and a trainer visited the mound after Archer warmed up before the fourth, but he remained in the game for one more inning.

Archer allowed one run and five hits while striking out three and walking one.

Left-hander Steven Brault replaced Archer after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game.

