PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood sent one man to the hospital on Monday evening.

The incident was first reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ellis Street.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was driven to Allegheny General Hospital by private means.

He is listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on what prompted the gunfire.

Perry South shooting sends one man to the hospital. One neighbor said it sounded like a Wild West shootout.

CW@10 & KDKA TV NEWS@11 pic.twitter.com/I7xPMf1VfL — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) August 21, 2018

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.