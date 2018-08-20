  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh Police, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood sent one man to the hospital on Monday evening.

The incident was first reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ellis Street.

perry south ellis street shooting Police: Man, 23, Hospitalized After Shooting In Perry South

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was driven to Allegheny General Hospital by private means.

He is listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on what prompted the gunfire.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s