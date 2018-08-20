Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

POWELL, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio safari park and conservation center has two new cheetah cubs.

The Wilds announced Monday that their 8-year-old cheetah Wangari gave birth to one male cub and one female cub on July 16 and July 18.

The cubs had their first veterinary well check and the park says they appear to be healthy and growing stronger. The Wilds did not say if the cubs have been named yet.

The Wilds is one of nine cheetah breeding centers created through an initiative to ensure a sustainable cheetah population in human care.

Wangari and the cubs will remain in a behind-the-scenes area not available for public viewing for a few months until the cubs are ready to move into a larger habitat.