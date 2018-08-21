SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who broke into a store in East Huntingdon Township.

Police say that the incident took place at Schaeffers Corner Market on Ruffsdale Road.

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

The break in occurred around 12:10 a.m. on May 24 when the burglar stole cigarettes and damaged the door.

Officials encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

