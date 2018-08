Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was injured when am SUV slammed into a house in Westmoreland County early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Meadow Court in Penn Township.

Few details have been released, but one person was taken to the hospital.

The crash left a hole in the side of the house and took out part of the fence.

