More Thunderstorms, Showers Expected Across Area
Donald Trump, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump is making his sixth visit to West Virginia since taking office.

Trump’s campaign says the president will hold a rally Tuesday in Charleston at the Charleston Civic Center. He’s expected to encourage voters to turn out for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey is running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Trump’s campaign said he will speak on topics such as the economy, national security, trade and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The event begins at 7 p.m., but doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online .

