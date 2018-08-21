SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The mother of a 6-year-old Pittsburgh-area boy who police said was shot by a 10-year-old has been convicted of misdemeanor endangering charges.

Kayleigh Potter, 30, will serve 10 years’ probation, is barred from possessing a firearm during that time and must complete parenting classes.

Authorities said 6-year-old Julian Hoffman was killed in August 2017 after the other child took the mother’s handgun from her purse in her West Mifflin bedroom.

An Allegheny County judge Tuesday rejected prosecutors’ arguments for a felony endangering conviction and also acquitted Potter of two gun charges but convicted her of possessing a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Defense attorney Frank Walker said his client prevailed in court “but essentially, she lost in life, because she lost her son.”

