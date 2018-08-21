If you’re looking for some easy back-to-school dishes, check out these recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Quick & Easy Pasta Bakes (Back to School Favorites)

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 10 min. Cook Time: 30 minutes

These three pasta bakes can be prepared on Saturday or Sunday and will be great go-to meals for your family throughout the week. Each recipes below makes one 8×8 pan, for larger families or bigger appetites simply double the recipe and use a 9×11 pan instead.

Chicken Parmesan Bake

½ lb Penne or Rotini Pasta, cooked, drained & chilled

4 each Chicken Tenders, sliced

1 Jar Market District Marinara Sauce

6 oz Mozzarella Cheese Log, sliced

Chicken Alfredo & Zucchini Bake

1 package Market District Tri Colored Tortellini, cooked, drained & chilled

½ lb Grilled Chicken Breast, sliced

4 oz Zucchini Zoodles (Optional) – (Mushrooms/Broccoli also work)

1 Jar Market District Alfredo Sauce

4 oz Giant Eagle Italian Blend Shredded Cheese

Three Meat Pasta Bake

½ lb Cavatappi or Rigatoni Pasta, cooked, drained & chilled

½ bag Giant Eagle Mini Meatballs, frozen

2 links Hot Sausage, cooked, sliced

20 pieces Pizza Pepperoni Slices, cut in half

1 Jar Market District Arrabiata Sauce

4 oz Giant Eagle Mozzarella or Pizza Blend Shredded Cheese

Directions:

1. Combine cooked pasta, ¾ of the jar of sauce and the meats &/or vegetables into a lightly sprayed 8×8 oven-safe pan.

2. Gently mix until sauce covers all of the ingredients. Add the remaining sauce to ensure all items are thoroughly covered.

3. Evenly spread the cheese over top of the pasta.

4. Cover with foil and bake in a 350F oven for 30 minutes.

5. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley or grated parmesan cheese if desired.

6. For a quick rounded meal serve with a bag of Giant Eagle Lettuce Blends and either Garlic Bread or a loaf of Fresh Italian Bread.