NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police have at least three teenagers in custody as a standoff continues following an armed robbery in New Kensington, Westmoreland County.

The incident was first reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue.

Officials says two teens robbed a grocery store on Victoria Avenue allegedly taking about $100 from the cash register, as well as an employee’s cell phone.

The owner of the store drove by at the time of the robbery and chased after the suspects. One of them held him at gunpoint, but no shots were fired.

BREAKING: Three teenagers now in custody in New Kensington after grocery store held up at gunpoint pic.twitter.com/pPm4H5mSHa — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) August 21, 2018

The teens reportedly ran into homes, trying to elude police. Three are in custody, but the standoff continues.

