SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Local TV, New Kensington, Ralph Iannotti, Standoff, SWAT Situation, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police have at least three teenagers in custody as a standoff continues following an armed robbery in New Kensington, Westmoreland County.

The incident was first reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue.

new kensington swat 3 Teens In Custody As Standoff Continues In New Kensington, Store Owner Held At Gunpoint

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Officials says two teens robbed a grocery store on Victoria Avenue allegedly taking about $100 from the cash register, as well as an employee’s cell phone.

The owner of the store drove by at the time of the robbery and chased after the suspects. One of them held him at gunpoint, but no shots were fired.

The teens reportedly ran into homes, trying to elude police. Three are in custody, but the standoff continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s