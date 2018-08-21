SEVERE WEATHER:More Thunderstorms, Showers Expected Across Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Old Farmers's Almanac, Pittsburgh, Winter Weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTBURGH (KDKA) – The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its first winter forecast, and it’s looking like Western Pennsylvania could be in for a wet and warm winter.

The prediction is that the majority of the country, with the exception of the Southwest, is in for above-normal temperatures this winter.

oldfarmersalmanacwinterforecast2018 Old Farmer’s Almanac: Warm And Wet Winter Predicted For Western Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Old Farmer’s Almanac

Forecasters say the milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the arrival of a week El Nino which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says we should expect above-normal levels of rain, but that should mean less snow.

For more on the forecast, click here for the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s