PITTBURGH (KDKA) – The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its first winter forecast, and it’s looking like Western Pennsylvania could be in for a wet and warm winter.

The prediction is that the majority of the country, with the exception of the Southwest, is in for above-normal temperatures this winter.

Forecasters say the milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the arrival of a week El Nino which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says we should expect above-normal levels of rain, but that should mean less snow.

For more on the forecast, click here for the Old Farmer’s Almanac.