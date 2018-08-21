SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Construction crews will close a single lane of traffic on the parkway north later this week.

The single-lane restriction will take place on Thursday and Friday and will effect I-279 northbound on the bridge over McKnight Road. Work crews will be closing one lane from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to a press release from PennDOT, crews will conduct shoulder grinding work that is part of the bigger, $87.94 million I-279 North Improvement Project that will include patching, bridge preservation, sign structures and numerous other repairs.

