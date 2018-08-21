Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TETERBORO, N.J. — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport was circling over Connecticut before what authorities said would be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in New York, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The Gulfstream GLF-4 jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

It was originally diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, the FAA said.

“Sir, we just felt a tire blow, we may need to come back there,” the flight’s pilot told air traffic control Tuesday, according to LiveATC.net. “We blew a tire, we need to come back, sir.”

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned airport next to Barnes Air National Guard Base. It has two paved runways, one 9,000 feet long and one 5,000 feet long.

