ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Do not feed the deer.

Ross Township Commissioners have passed an ordinance that bans residents from intentionally feeding deer.

The new rule went into effect immediately after it was passed Monday night.

It does not apply to naturally growing fruits, vegetables and other plants.

Feeding other wildlife is still permitted.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, homeowners in violation will be contacted by the township. If they do not remove the prohibited items within 24 hours, they could be fined $25 to $300.