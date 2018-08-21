Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been suspended for one game for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substance Abuse.

The Steelers released a statement to their website on Tuesday stating, “We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

The National Football League suspended Rogers for one week without pay, forcing Rogers to sit out of the first week of regular season football. However, Rogers will still be able to attend team meetings in Pittsburgh as well as continue his rehabilitation. Rogers will be eligible to join the Steelers on Sept. 10, following the teams first regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rogers will be able to continue to practice and play with the team until the end of the preseason.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details