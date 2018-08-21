SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Eli Rogers, Eli Rogers Suspension, National Football League, Pittsburgh Steelers, Substance Abuse Policy, Suspension

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been suspended for one game for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substance Abuse.

The Steelers released a statement to their website on Tuesday stating, “We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

gettyimages 630763744 Steelers Wide Receiver Eli Rogers Suspended One Game

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 01: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers returns a punt in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The National Football League suspended Rogers for one week without pay, forcing Rogers to sit out of the first week of regular season football. However, Rogers will still be able to attend team meetings in Pittsburgh as well as continue his rehabilitation. Rogers will be eligible to join the Steelers on Sept. 10, following the teams first regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rogers will be able to continue to practice and play with the team until the end of the preseason.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s