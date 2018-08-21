Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It is called Project Sticker Shock, but it has nothing to do with prices.

The stickers warn of the consequences of providing alcohol to minors, and they started appearing this week in some Westmoreland County stores.

Looking around, it’s pretty clear, beer packaging comes in a rainbow of colors.

But if you shop at some Westmoreland County Giant Eagles and select distributors, you may notice the color of orange a lot more. Circular stickers making clear who shouldn’t be getting your beer.

It is part of the Westmoreland County Drug and Alcohol Commission’s efforts to cut back on underage drinking. Printed on the circular stickers is a warning that buying alcohol for anyone under 21 could land you in jail for up to six months and cost you $1,000.

A recent survey by the commission showed underage drinking is a problem, and in many cases, it’s family and friends buying cases or six-packs for those under 21.

Will it work? Only time will tell.

“Hopefully, it helps with that, but I think at least having it in front of them might serve as a reminder,” said shopper Jordan Craig-Nyiri, from Hempfield Township.

According to the Westmoreland County Drug and Alcohol Commission, Project Sticker Shock won’t be a temporary thing. Consumers will see them throughout the year, especially at certain times when individuals may be tempted to buy young people alcohol like around prom, graduation or even back-to-school parties.