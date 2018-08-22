Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN FIELDS (KDKA) – Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name will be removed from North Catholic High School.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced the decision on Wednesday.

In an Aug. 16 letter, Cardinal Wuerl requested his name be removed.

“In light of the circumstances today and lest we in any way detract from the purpose of Catholic education…I respectfully ask you to remove my name from it. In this way, there should be no distraction from the great success of the school and, most importantly, the reason for the school — the students,” Cardinal Wuerl wrote.

According to the diocese, the school board met on Aug. 17 and recommended Wuerl’s request be granted. That request was also approved by the board of Catholic High Schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh on Aug. 20.

Bishop David Zubik said the decision to remove Cardinal Wuerl’s name was being done in the best interest of the school.

“My concern is first, foremost and always for the students, that nothing overshadows their Catholic education,” Bishop Zubik said.

Cardinal Wuerl has come under fire in the wake of a scathing grand jury report regarding sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.

Last week, thousands of people signed an online petition which was calling for his name to be removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

On Monday, someone apparently spray-painted over his name on the sign outside of the school.

Last week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro accused Cardinal Wuerl of protecting child predators.

“Child rape is rape, whether it occurred in the 1980s, ‘90s, or 2018,” said Shapiro. “It is never acceptable, and it is never okay to cover it up as Bishop [David] Zubik did and as Cardinal Wuerl did.”

Wuerl presided over 32 accused priests during his 18 years leading the Pittsburgh diocese.

