HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania casinos want a federal judge to shut down the state’s new iLottery program, arguing the internet-based games simulate slot machines and casino-style gambling in violation of state law.

The complaint filed Wednesday against the Revenue Department says the iLottery games look, sound and play like slot machines that are found in casinos and online.

The casinos say the Gaming Act limits casino games to those who hold a slot machine license and table games certificate.

A Pennsylvania Lottery spokesman says officials haven’t reviewed the lawsuit.

The casinos say the iLottery games allow players who are 18 years old, but casinos can’t let anyone gamble under age 21. They say they’ve spent vast sums on licenses and facilities.

The state began iLottery games in May, with prizes up to $250,000.

