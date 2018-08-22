  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Diocese of Greensburg has removed one pastor after reviving a credible allegation of sexual abuse.

Monsignor Michael W. Matusak has been removed from his ministry for sexual abuse allegations that date back to 20 years ago. Matusak served as a pastor at four parishes in Uniontown including St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus.

michael matusak1 Diocese Of Greensburg Removes Pastor After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Photo Credit: (Diocese of Greensburg)

In a press release the diocese said, “As per Diocesan policy, Msgr. Matusak was removed from his place of ministry and relieved of all parish duties within 24 hours of the allegation and will remain on leave until authorities complete their investigation.”

The allegation has been reported to PA ChildLine and the District Attorneys office and the diocese says the investigation is now in the hands of law enforcement.

“This is the first and only allegation the Diocese has ever received against Msgr. Matusak,” said the diocese. “A credible allegation does not mean it has been substantiated or proven. This announcement in no way implies Msgr. Matusak is guilty.”

