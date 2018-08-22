Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) – The Connecticut state veterinarian reported that there have been nine confirmed cases of dog flu in the state.

The H3N2 Canine Influenza A cases were reported between July 18 and Aug. 10.

The nine dogs were seen by different private vets between July 18 and July 30. They received examinations, diagnostic testing and treatment.

The pets have since recovered, officials said.

Vets across the state warned pet owners that Connecticut is in the midst of a dangerous canine flu season.

A new strain is causing the concern.

Vets told Channel 3 last week that symptoms in dogs include coughing and sneezing that could worsen to pneumonia and high fevers. It’s very contagious.

There is an effective vaccine; however, they said pet owners should check with their vets to see if it’s right for their dogs.

Dog flu cannot be spread to humans, vets said.

